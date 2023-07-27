0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:00

Africa Asserting Itself as One of Poles of Emerging Multipolar World: Putin

Story Code : 1072062
"Today, Africa is asserting itself more and more confidently as one of the poles of the emerging multipolar world. Progress is gaining momentum across a wide range of areas, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport infrastructure, fuel and energy, healthcare and education," the Russian leader said in the address posted on the Kremlin’s website, TASS reported.
 
"Moscow supports the aspiration of African nations to secure socioeconomic stability and advancement," Putin noted.
 
"It is important that over the past few years, cooperation between Russia and Africa has reached new heights. We intend to continue moving in this direction, working to boost trade and investment, deepen cooperation and work together to address such pressing issues as the fight against poverty, training modern workforce, ensuring food security and tackling climate change," the Russian president said.
 
"We remain committed to assisting our African partners in every possible way to help them strengthen their national and cultural sovereignty, to play a more active role in resolving regional and global challenges," Putin stressed.
