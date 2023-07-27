0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:07

Trump Rips GOP for Not Impeaching Biden as President Laughs Off Idea

Story Code : 1072066
Trump Rips GOP for Not Impeaching Biden as President Laughs Off Idea
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said during a Monday interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that a GOP probe of Biden was "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry". McCarthy argued that the president had not been truthful about his involvement in the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden, Newsweek reported.
 
Following an event at the White House on Tuesday, a reporter asked the president about McCarthy raising the prospect of an impeachment inquiry. Biden did not weigh in with words but appeared to dismiss the question by cracking a smile and chuckling as he walked away.
 
The ex-president took aim at Republicans for being too "politically correct" to impeach Biden in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, suggested that it was not "fair" for Biden to remain without any impeachments.
 
Trump is facing multiple felony charges as he campaigns to regain the presidency in 2024. He presented no evidence while claiming that Biden should also face criminal charges for having "stolen and extorted millions of dollars".
 
"So, let's get this straight? The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long running Witch Hunt," Trump wrote.
 
"But Crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won't be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress," he continued, adding, "Gee, that seems very fair to me? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
 
McCarthy continued to hint that the GOP probe of Biden was rising to "the level of an impeachment inquiry" in a tweet on Tuesday. The House speaker promised that Republicans "will act" if sufficient evidence materializes.
 
"Our investigations are revealing more info every day about the Biden family's shell companies and the sweetheart deal from the DOJ," McCarthy tweeted.
 
"The American public has a right to the truth. If evidence continues to rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans will act," he added.
 
White House Spokesperson Ian Sams responded to McCarthy's tweet by calling it "literally nonsensical". Sams pointed out that the speaker said the investigation was "revealing more info" despite having previously stated that an impeachment inquiry was needed for Republicans to find evidence.
 
McCarthy told Hannity on Monday that an impeachment inquiry would provide House Republicans with "the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed" to sink Biden.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023