0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:08

China Condemns Cyber Attack on Wuhan Science Center

Story Code : 1072067
China Condemns Cyber Attack on Wuhan Science Center
Mao further criticized the United States for employing "typical double standard and political manipulation" in its accusations against China for orchestrating similar attacks.
 
She said Washington's actions politicize and weaponize the issue, hampering international efforts to address cybersecurity, which is a common challenge for all nations.
 
According to the Global Times, preliminary findings from the investigation point towards a government-backed effort from the US being responsible for the attack, targeting the earthquake monitoring center of the Wuhan Municipal Emergency Management Bureau.
 
The police in Wuhan reported that hacking organizations and criminals with foreign government backgrounds are suspected to be behind the attack and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
 
The China Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC) and Internet security company 360 found evidence indicating that foreign organizations attacked the network at the front-end station of the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center.
 
In response to the attack, the earthquake monitoring center promptly sealed the relevant network equipment and reported the situation to the public security organ for further investigation, reserving the right to pursue the case.
 
The Wuhan Municipal Public Security Bureau emphasized the serious threat such attacks pose to national security and announced the initiation of an investigation by the Jianghan branch of the Wuhan Municipal Public Security Bureau.
 
Notably, the Wuhan Earthquake Monitoring Center is not the first state unit to be targeted by foreign hacker groups, following China's Northwestern Polytechnical University, which faced a similar attack in June of the previous year.
 
After the university attack, CVERC and 360 collaborated to form a technical team, conducting a comprehensive analysis that revealed hundreds of thousands of malicious cyber attacks targeting Chinese objectives, allegedly mounted by the US National Security Agency-affiliated Tailored Access Operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023