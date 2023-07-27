“Israel”: After Reservists, Several Top Nuclear Scientists Weigh Resigning

Islam Times - Several senior scientists on the “Israel” Atomic Energy Commission have threatened to resign to protest the government’s so-called “judicial overhaul”, a day after the Zionist government passed into law the first piece of its plan to diminish the “judiciary”.

The report, which did not cite sources, said the scientists had been discussing their possible resignations in recent weeks, but there was no collective protest action, and that each of the scientists would decide on the matter individually.

The scientists were still deliberating the matter with each other and their predecessors, along with “heads of the scientific military community,” but have not breached the subject with their superiors, Channel 13 reported.

“Israel’s Dimona” nuclear facility is the home of entity’s nuclear weapons program.

The threat from the scientists came amid concerns that protest resignations in the military would begin to harm “Israel’s” security. More than 10,000 military reservists have said they will not continue volunteering in protest of the “judicial overhaul”.

The military warned on Tuesday that combat readiness may soon be harmed if reservist troops do not show up for duty over a lengthy period of time.

The “Israeli” army has said that the cohesion, or unity of the military, has already been harmed amid the protests and will take time to fix.

The scientists are among several dozen experts who are “responsible for the development of ‘Israel’s’ nuclear capability,” Channel 13 reported.