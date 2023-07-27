Nearly One-Third of Settlers Considering Leaving Entity: 56 % Worried about Civil War

Islam Times - A survey carried out Tuesday in the wake of the "Israeli” government passing the first “law” in its “judicial” overhaul package found that nearly one-third of “Israelis” are considering leaving the entity.

The survey reflected the impact of the coalition passing the “judicial law” on Monday, despite sustained mass protests.

Over half of the survey’s respondents — 54% — said they feared the “judicial overhaul” was harming “Israel’s” security, and 56% were worried about “civil war”.

Only 33% of respondents said they believed “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that he wants to compromise on the rest of the “judicial overhaul” legislation, although 84% of voters for the premier’s Likud party said they believed him.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said leading opposition figures Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should return to negotiations.

The Channel 13 survey also tallied support for political parties if a vote was held, although there are no national elections in the offing.

The Channel 13 poll found that 28% of respondents were weighing a move abroad, 64% were not, and 8% were unsure.