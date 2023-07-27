0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:12

Nearly One-Third of Settlers Considering Leaving Entity: 56 % Worried about Civil War

The Channel 13 poll found that 28% of respondents were weighing a move abroad, 64% were not, and 8% were unsure.
 
The survey reflected the impact of the coalition passing the “judicial law” on Monday, despite sustained mass protests.
 
Over half of the survey’s respondents — 54% — said they feared the “judicial overhaul” was harming “Israel’s” security, and 56% were worried about “civil war”.
 
Only 33% of respondents said they believed “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that he wants to compromise on the rest of the “judicial overhaul” legislation, although 84% of voters for the premier’s Likud party said they believed him.
 
Fifty-five percent of respondents said leading opposition figures Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz should return to negotiations.
 
The Channel 13 survey also tallied support for political parties if a vote was held, although there are no national elections in the offing.
