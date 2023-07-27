0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:15

“Israel’s” Sinkhole Widening: [Sayyed] Nasrallah Observing Our Disintegration with A Big Smile!

According to “Israeli” reports, “It doesn't matter if and when they will carry out this threat. And it doesn't matter in how many days or weeks their fighting ability will decrease. The damage done is already enormous and will take, in the opinion of the generals themselves, years to repair.”
 
On the “Israeli” internal font, the alarm sounded by the chiefs of the “Israeli” army, but also of the Mossad spy agency and the ‘Shin Bet’ security service, have not been heard by the current “Israeli” government.
 
At the latest security cabinet meeting, also on Monday, the director of military intelligence and the “Israeli” operations commander warned of an alarming drop in the level of deterrence and the risk of a decrease in combat capability in the short and medium term.
 
“Worse still, the image of the ‘Israeli’ army has been damaged by insults from the Knesset members, but also by mockery from the prime minister. The most serious and the most difficult to repair is first of all the loss of cohesion. The crack in what binds the troops together, that is to say the team spirit, the confidence and the fraternal unity of the fighters. And then, the drop in the level of motivation. Neither the most advanced technology nor the most intense workouts are enough, if the motivation is lacking,” the i24 warned.
 
For his part, Amos Harel warned in Harretz that “All these things are being observed, with a big smile, by Hezbollah Secretary General [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah, father of the ‘Israel is weaker than a spider web’ theory.”
 
“He can now say that he was right: ‘Israeli’ society is disintegrating without his help,” he mentioned.
 
Harel concluded: “The fact that the sky didn’t fall doesn’t mean that ‘Israel’ isn’t being threatened by a lethal sinkhole, which is constantly widening.”
