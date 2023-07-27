0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:19

US Announces New Big Financial Package for Kiev

Story Code : 1072072
According to a statement released by the Military Department on Tuesday, the new batch of US military aid features additional munitions for Patriot and National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems [NASAMS], Stinger anti-aircraft and Javelin anti-tank systems, HIMARS missiles, as well as artillery and mortar rounds. It also contains 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Hornet drones, and other military equipment.
 
Antonov blasted the decision, saying “the actions by Washington, which continues to pump its Ukrainian puppets with weapons, are beyond morality and common sense.”
 
He claimed that while Washington seeks to portray itself as Kiev’s “selfless benefactor,” in practice it only strives for “more human suffering and deaths.”
 
The Russian ambassador accused the Americans of “sponsoring the terrorist plans of the Kiev criminals,” including a drone strike on the Crimean Bridge earlier this month that killed a married Russian couple and injured their teenage daughter.
 
“How many more American Bradleys must burn for the US leadership to finally realize that attempts to defeat our country ‘on the battlefield’ will lead to only one thing – the inglorious defeat of Russophobes?” he said.
 
 
