0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 03:21

US Lawmakers Threaten Zuckerberg

Story Code : 1072073
US Lawmakers Threaten Zuckerberg
A vote to hold Zuckerberg in contempt will be held on Thursday, unless Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, turns over communications showing how it was pressured by government agencies to deny the free-speech rights of many Americans, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, told Fox News on Tuesday.
 
At issue are alleged efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to control conversations on social media by pressuring major platforms to censor content deemed sensitive by the White House.
 
While the platforms themselves can legally choose how to restrict their content, government intervention to influence those decisions could infringe on free-speech rights. Jordan claimed that his committee has seen enough evidence to believe that Facebook faced censorship pressures similar to those disclosed earlier by Twitter founder Elon Musk.
 
“We think the same thing went on at Facebook, but we haven’t got those communications,” Jordan said. “So that’s what we’ve been pressing for, and if we have to go to contempt on Thursday, we will do that. We just want the information because we know this was going on.”
 
Jordan cited congressional testimony last week that revealed that the Biden administration tried to censor the speech of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now a Democrat candidate in the 2024 presidential election, just hours after the president took office in January 2021. “The Biden administration, literally 37 hours into their new administration, was looking to censor their Democrat presidential primary opponent. That’s not supposed to happen in America, but it did.”
 
Jordan also pointed to a court ruling earlier this month in which a federal judge found that the Biden administration had tried to “stage-manage debate online,” assuming “a role similar to an Orwellian Ministry of Truth.”
 
Meta spokesman Andy Stone claimed that the company has complied with the House committee’s subpoena, providing more than 50,000 pages of documents since February. “For many months, Meta has operated in good faith with this committee’s sweeping requests for information,” he said in a statement.
 
Even if the Republican-controlled committee votes to hold Zuckerberg in contempt, it would be up to the Biden administration’s Department of Justice to decide whether to indict the Meta CEO. Such a charge is unlikely, so the contempt vote might only be a symbolic rebuke.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
Yemen Says Won’t Transfer Oil Revenues to Saudi Bank
24 July 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Maximum Punishment for Quran Sacrilege
22 July 2023
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
Zelensky Threatens to “Neutralize” Europe’s Longest Bridge
23 July 2023