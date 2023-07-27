0
Thursday 27 July 2023 - 10:02

Russia Emphasizes Accelerating Construction of Rasht-Astara Railway

Story Code : 1072110
In a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in Moscow on Thursday, Slutsky emphasized the development of bilateral relations in all fields including the acceleration of the coming online of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the construction of the Rasht-Astara Railway.
 
Jalali pointed to the bilateral efforts for the implementation of the contract on constructing the Rasht-Astara Railway and added that the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has made its utmost efforts to provide a large portion of the land area needed for the construction of this giant project.
 
He referred to the important role of Asian parliaments and assemblies in forging relations among Asian countries and noted that the development of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Russia has been put atop the agenda.
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s envoy thanked the positions adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and State Duma of Russia in condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries and added that the heinous measures are crimes against humanity that have hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.
 
Slutsky , for his part, pointed out that interaction between Iran and Russia, two strategic allies in the region, continues and mutual cooperation between the two countries is developing in the fields of economy, security and culture.  
