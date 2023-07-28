“Israel” Laments: No One to Deter Hezbollah, Occupying Nahariya is Coming!

Islam Times - Arab affairs analyst for “Israel’s” Channel 14 website, Eddie Cohen, believes that what he describes as “Israeli” deterrence against Hezbollah has eroded amid the instability and mass protests in the “Israeli” entity. He claims that “it is not clear whether Hezbollah is planning for war, but this situation works in the group’s favor.”

Cohen also touched on how the Arab press is keeping pace with remarks and statements from former “Israeli” officials in political and security institutions.

“Every matter that is published, every word or statement by [former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ehud] Barak and [former “Israeli” Prime Minister Ehud] Olmert that is published is followed and republished by them. They are very happy. They are expecting a war and that Palestine will be liberated.”

“The talk in the Arab world revolves around a third ruin, and there is a caricature published of the flag of ‘Israel’ burning,” Cohen added.

He noted that “deterrence with Hezbollah has eroded. It is testing us. At first, they set up tents, then provoked confrontations along the fence, and in the next stage it will be an ‘occupation’ of ‘Nahariya’... no one is deterring them.”

“There is no doubt that all of our enemies are planning something. When your enemy is weak, everyone will benefit from the momentum,” Cohen added.

He concluded: “They started making all kinds of films about the collapse of ‘Israel’, and Hezbollah's Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah said in his speech that ‘Israel is facing ruin, disintegration and collapse’.”

According to Cohen, “a state of schadenfreude is prevalent in the Arab world at all levels, including among authors and analysts in Zionist affairs, as they all see that ‘Israel’ is collapsing and the Jews are killing each other."