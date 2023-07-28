Hamas Ayyash Battalion Fires Rocket toward “Israeli” Settlement near Jenin

Islam Times - A battalion affiliated with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement announced that it has fired a rocket toward an “Israeli” settlement in the vicinity of the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

It said that the operation was in response to “Israeli” crimes, including raids by settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and we will never allow the Zionists to violate it,” it added.

Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of "Israeli" settlers, including far-right "security" minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi gate.

The settlers were escorted by occupation troops, who prevented Muslim worshipers from entering the holy site.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Al-Ayyash battalion, which is affiliated with the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said it had targeted the Ram-On settlement with a Qassam-1 rocket.