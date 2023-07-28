0
Bibi Gave the Ok: Ben-Gvir Storms Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque!

“This is the most important place for the people of ‘Israel’ where we need to return to show our governance,” he said during his visit.
 
According to “Israeli” sources, Ben-Gvir informed the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in advance of his
 
"On this day, in this place, it is always important to remember - we are all brothers. Right, left, religious, secular,” Ben-Gvir also said. “We are all the same people. And when a ‘terrorist’ looks through the window, he does not differentiate between us and separate us. Unity is important, love of ‘Israel’ is important.”
 
In addition to Ben-Gvir, more than 1000 “Israeli” settlers stormed to the Holy site. Later, the so-called Minister of the “Negev, Galilee and National” Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf from Ben-Gvir's “Otzma Yehudit” party also stormed the site.
