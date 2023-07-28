0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:07

New Palestinian Teen Martyred By “Israeli” Occupation in WB

Story Code : 1072225
New Palestinian Teen Martyred By “Israeli” Occupation in WB
In a statement released in early Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Fares Sharhabeel Abu Samra.
 
The 14-year-old boy, the statement added, received his injuries earlier after the forces attacked the Al-Naqqar neighborhood in the western part of the city of Qalqilia, sparking protests among the local Palestinian youths.
 
The troops responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and teargas canisters as well as "concussion grenades."
 
The teenager was rushed to the Qalqilia Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
 
Abu Samra was the fifth Palestinian to be martyred by the “Israeli” occupation within no longer than two days across the West Bank.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023