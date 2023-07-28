0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:12

Iran Condemns Zionist Minister’s Vicious Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 1072230
Iran Condemns Zionist Minister’s Vicious Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani warned about a “global project” that the Zionists have set up to violate Islamic sanctities.
 
He said such a project includes evil activities, including burning the Holy Quran and desecrating the first Qiblah of Muslims in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
 
“The vicious presence of the Zionists’ cabinet minister in Al-Aqsa Mosque was another measure in the trend of violation of the Islamic sanctities and hurting the feelings of world Muslims and is condemned,” Kanaani stated.
 
His comments came after the Israeli regime’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a group of more than one thousand ultranationalist settlers to the Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, his third such entrance to the site this year.
 
The provocative minister’s entering the holy site on Thursday took place as Jews observed Tisha B’Av, a fast day mourning the destruction of two ancient Jewish temples.
 
Ben-Gvir consistently makes anti-Palestinian remarks and was a former youth leader of a now-banned group that the Israeli regime has declared a “terrorist” organization.
 
The visit comes as some hardline Israeli Jewish groups promote the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of the holiest sites in Islam and a Palestinian national symbol – and the construction of a third Jewish temple in its place.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023