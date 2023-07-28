Iran Condemns Zionist Minister’s Vicious Visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Warning about an international Zionist plot to defile Muslim sanctities, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced an Israeli far-right minister’s entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

He said such a project includes evil activities, including burning the Holy Quran and desecrating the first Qiblah of Muslims in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

“The vicious presence of the Zionists’ cabinet minister in Al-Aqsa Mosque was another measure in the trend of violation of the Islamic sanctities and hurting the feelings of world Muslims and is condemned,” Kanaani stated.

His comments came after the Israeli regime’s far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a group of more than one thousand ultranationalist settlers to the Al-Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, his third such entrance to the site this year.

The provocative minister’s entering the holy site on Thursday took place as Jews observed Tisha B’Av, a fast day mourning the destruction of two ancient Jewish temples.

Ben-Gvir consistently makes anti-Palestinian remarks and was a former youth leader of a now-banned group that the Israeli regime has declared a “terrorist” organization.

The visit comes as some hardline Israeli Jewish groups promote the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – one of the holiest sites in Islam and a Palestinian national symbol – and the construction of a third Jewish temple in its place.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani warned about a “global project” that the Zionists have set up to violate Islamic sanctities.