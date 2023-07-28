0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:18

Report: US, Europe Not Agree on Training Ukrainian F-16 Pilots

Story Code : 1072234
Report: US, Europe Not Agree on Training Ukrainian F-16 Pilots
Two months have passed since Denmark and the Netherlands announced that they would lead an international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets, and the coalition has since swelled to 11 members, including Canada, Poland, and the UK. 
 
However, no pilots have begun training, and US officials – who must authorize the transfer of not just the jets, but all associated materials like manuals and simulators – still don't know where the training will be held.
 
One proposal involved bringing the Ukrainians to a US Air National Guard base in Arizona that already trains foreign users of the F-16, but this idea “had little traction” in Washington, POLITICO reported, citing two officials from the US and one from Europe.
 
Another plan would see American instructors train the Ukrainians in Europe, but no location has been identified, and US officials simply told POLITICO that “we are working with our partners and allies to determine the most practical way to implement this plan”.
 
Romania is a member of the Danish- and Dutch-led coalition, and President Klaus Iohannis announced earlier this month that his government would build a “regional hub for the training of pilots”, although nobody in the Romanian government has revealed when or where such a facility would open.
 
Further complicating matters is the fact that the US will have to sign off on the transfer of jets and training materials. Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has offered any sort of timeline for when this approval may be granted, nor have any European NATO members actually committed any of their F-16s to Ukraine. 
 
US officials have been reticent to say how many – if any – F-16s they intend to send to Ukraine. Furthermore, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley publicly downplayed the significance of the jets to Ukraine’s battlefield success last week, and suggested that the US cannot possibly supply enough to turn the tide in Kiev’s favor. 
 
“Ten F-16s are $2 billion,” he said, adding, “The Russians have hundreds of fourth- and fifth-generation airframes, so if they're going to try to match the Russians one for one – or even, you know, two-to-one – you’re talking about a large number of aircraft.” 
 
The general stated it would take “years” to train Ukrainian pilots, “do the maintenance and sustainment” operations required, and “generate that degree of financial support".
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pressed his Western patrons for F-16s, arguing that these aircraft – along with long-range missiles – could save his military’s floundering counteroffensive against Russian forces. However, he could be waiting another nine months at least. “We’d probably get some pilots flying, training by the end of the year, but an actual F-16 with Ukrainian colors” is not likely before the spring, an American official told POLITICO.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the West proceeds with F-16 shipments to Ukraine, the aircraft “will burn” just like Kiev’s other Western-supplied hardware.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023