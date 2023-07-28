0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:25

Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path

Story Code : 1072238
Delivering a speech during the commemoration of the tenth night of Ashura ceremonies in the southern suburb of Beirut on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the importance of learning from the past experience in order to sustain commitment to the righteous path,
 
In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that a large number of those who fought Imam Hussein (A.S.) in Karbala had followed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ali (A.S.) before the battle, warning against falling into one’s lusts and desires.
 
Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that the society of the Resistance has also become very enthusiastic about martyrdom and sacrifice on the path of Imam Hussein (A.S.), mentioning the instance of the families of the martyrs, injured, and prisoners.
 
Sayyed Nasrallah also pointed that determining the weaknesses and strengths of the enemy is very decisive before any battle, indicating hat Hezbollah has accumulated huge military capabilities.
 
 
