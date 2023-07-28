0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:27

Pentagon Warns Tel Aviv: Israeli Army Losing Proficiency due to Disobedience

Hundreds of the reservist military pilots and elite troops announced that they would no longer join the IOF, which shakes the Zionist military’s readiness to engage in any confrontation.
 
The military correspondent of Channel 13, Ore Hilar, said that 60% of the soldiers who signed the anti-overhaul petition affirmed they would not attend the military sites.
 
The channel quoted retired officers as warning that the absent soldiers will gradually lose proficiency, which would affect the performance of the Zionist occupation forces during any upcoming war.
 
The US officials warned their Israeli counterparts that the military disobedience will threaten the entity’s security, according to the two channels 11 & 13 which added that the defense minister Yoav Gallant told the Pentagon Chief Lloyd J. Austin that the IOF’s proficiency may be at stake in the future.
