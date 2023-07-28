0
Friday 28 July 2023 - 00:28

Russia to Replace Ukrainian Grain at No Expense for African Countries: Putin

Story Code : 1072240
Russia to Replace Ukrainian Grain at No Expense for African Countries: Putin
The grain deal was initially aimed at ensuring global food security, reducing the threat of famine, and helping the poorest countries, including African ones. However, Putin revealed that Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and several other countries accounted for less than 3% of the total exports, or less than 1 million tonnes.
 
To address the issue of a potential global food crisis, Putin announced that Russia is making every effort to prevent it, including delivering 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Mali, Eritrea, and other African countries for free. He added that Russia is ready to “replace Ukraine grain” on a commercial and “as a donation to African countries that are in most need.”
 
Despite sanctions on Russian exports, Putin highlighted that Russia delivered 11.5 million tonnes of grain to African countries in 2022 and almost 10 million tonnes in the first six months of this year. The president also emphasized that African countries could become food producers and even exporters by getting necessary technologies, with Russia supporting these efforts.
 
Furthermore, Putin shared that 30 promising energy projects with Russian participation are being developed in 16 African countries to support African energy infrastructure development.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023
Sudan
Sudan's Civilian Coalition Calls for Immediate End to Conflict
26 July 2023
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
Massive March in Yemen Denounces Quran Burning in Sweden, Denmark
25 July 2023
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
Iran Naval Forces Get New Long-Range AI-Powered Cruise Missile
25 July 2023
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Key Anniversary
25 July 2023
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
Zionist Regime on Path to Collapse: Hezbollah Chief
25 July 2023
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
Russia: Attempted Drone Attack on Moscow Act of Int’l Terrorism
24 July 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
Rights Group: IOF Arrested 570 Palestinian Minors in First Half of 2023
24 July 2023