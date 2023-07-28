Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow

Islam Times - An enemy drone attempting to attack in Moscow was shot down by the Russian military overnight, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Friday night, according to local Russian media.

The mayor did not give other details of the incident.

Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming that a single Ukrainian drone had indeed been shot down.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was prevented this morning," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.

