Friday 28 July 2023 - 09:00

Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow

"There was an attempted attack by an enemy drone overnight, which was shot down by the Defense Ministry's forces. There was no damage or casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to Sputnik news agency on Friday.
 
The mayor did not give other details of the incident.
 
Shortly after, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement confirming that a single Ukrainian drone had indeed been shot down.
 
"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was prevented this morning," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or material damage.
