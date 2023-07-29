Islam Times - Muslims around the globe are currently participating in the observance of Ashura, a significant event that commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the esteemed third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

In reverence, Shiite Muslims don black attire as they engage in solemn mourning rituals, paying tribute to Imam Hossein (AS) and his 72 companions who valiantly sacrificed their lives in the Battle of Karbala, southern Iraq, in the year 680 AD. In this courageous encounter, Imam Hossein (AS) stood for justice against the overwhelming forces of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Iranians unite in sorrowful processions across the nation, listening to elegies recounting the tragic events of Ashura. In a spirit of giving, charitable individuals distribute votive food, commonly known as nazri.

Ashura marks the culmination of the 10-day mourning ceremonies that are solemnly observed during the month of Muharram.

A day before Ashura, known as Tasu’a, mourners also remember Abbas ibn Ali (PBUH), Imam Hossein's half-brother, who met a martyr's fate while attempting to secure water for the women and children in Imam Hossein's camp. The camp had been under siege, leaving them without water for days due to the enemy's relentless attacks.

These Muharram ceremonies symbolize the unwavering stance of truth against falsehood and humanity's unyielding struggle against injustice, tyranny, and oppression, all principles for which Imam Hossein (AS) made the ultimate sacrifice.

Year after year, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Iran and other nations embark on a spiritual journey to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. In Karbala, the sacred shrine of Imam Hossein stands, serving as the center for the deeply revered rituals, marking the occasion of Ashura in the most magnificent manner.

This year, Ashura falls on Friday, marking the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, in Iran.