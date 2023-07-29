Iranian Ambassador to UN Calls for End to Zionists’ Occupation of Palestine

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani, strongly condemned the Zionist regime for its actions against Palestinians and emphasized that resolving the conflict in Palestine requires an end to the occupation.

The situation in the Occupied Palestine Territories was highlighted by Iravani as a pressing and deeply concerning matter that demands immediate attention and action from the international community. He pointed out that the Israeli regime's violence and systemic violation of human rights against Palestinians continue without restraint.

The recent escalation of Israeli aggression, particularly the attack on the Jenin refugee camp resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure, drew particular concern. Iravani cited reports from UN agencies documenting the grave impact of the situation on the traumatized population in Jenin.

Furthermore, Iravani emphasized the dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians due to Israeli military raids, arrests, and destruction in the West Bank, as well as violence and terror from extremist Israeli settlers. The blockade of Gaza was also highlighted as a form of collective punishment and a violation of international law.

Iravani expressed regret that the Security Council's silence has rendered UN resolutions ineffective and left the Palestinian people to endure ongoing atrocities. He called on the Security Council to take responsibility for enforcing its resolutions and act decisively to end the occupation and protect Palestinian rights.

The Iranian representative emphasized that Iran stands firm in its belief that the conflict in Palestine can only be resolved by ending the occupation and recognizing the inalienable rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people. He asserted that supporting Palestine's legitimate rights to resistance against oppression and aggression is Iran's principled policy until the occupation is brought to an end.

Iravani concluded by rejecting the baseless claims and falsehoods made against Iran by the representative of the Israeli regime in the Chamber, choosing not to respond to these accusations as they divert attention from the urgent matter of the Israeli regime's actions against Palestinians.

In an address on Thursday during the open debate on "the situation in the Middle East including Question of Palestine" at the United Nations Security Council, Iravani stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast in its belief that the conflict in Palestine can only be resolved through ending the occupation and recognizing the inalienable rights of self-determination of the Palestinian people."