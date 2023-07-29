Explosion Reported in Israeli Military Industries Factory

Islam Times - Channel 7 of the Israeli regime's television has reported an explosion and fire in the military industries factory in Herzliya.

There are fears of the leakage of hazardous materials in the vicinity, however, Israel's Channel 7 television reassured that there are no concerns.

Explosive materials experts and police forces have arrived at the scene to conduct necessary investigations.

The fire comes a month after an explosion created a large crater at the site and shook the area.

The Israel Military Industries factory at the site used to produce explosives, ammunition, and gunpowder and was closed in the 1990s, a few years after two workers were killed in an explosion at the site.

In late June, an explosion shook the area, creating a seven meter wide crater at the site. It is still unclear what caused the explosion, although it's believed that the crater is located where an underground bunker containing tons of explosives was located, according to Calcalist.

The area where the explosion took place is reportedly open to the public, according to Israel Hayom. Locals complain that the regime has neglected the area and has not conducted sufficient safety measures and checks on the area contaminated with explosive materials.

The incident resulted in a mass of smoke engulfing the area of Herzliya.