0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:19

Explosion Reported in Israeli Military Industries Factory

Story Code : 1072379
Explosion Reported in Israeli Military Industries Factory
The incident resulted in a mass of smoke engulfing the area of Herzliya.
 
There are fears of the leakage of hazardous materials in the vicinity, however, Israel's Channel 7 television reassured that there are no concerns.
 
Explosive materials experts and police forces have arrived at the scene to conduct necessary investigations.
 
The fire comes a month after an explosion created a large crater at the site and shook the area.
 
The Israel Military Industries factory at the site used to produce explosives, ammunition, and gunpowder and was closed in the 1990s, a few years after two workers were killed in an explosion at the site.
 
In late June, an explosion shook the area, creating a seven meter wide crater at the site. It is still unclear what caused the explosion, although it's believed that the crater is located where an underground bunker containing tons of explosives was located, according to Calcalist.
 
The area where the explosion took place is reportedly open to the public, according to Israel Hayom. Locals complain that the regime has neglected the area and has not conducted sufficient safety measures and checks on the area contaminated with explosive materials.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023