Mass March in Yemen Commemorates Day of Ashura

Islam Times - A massive march took place in cities of Sana'a, Ibb, Al Bayda, Ma'rib, and Saada on Friday to commemorate the day of Ashura, the day when Imam Hossein (AS), the third Shiite Imam, was martyred.

The Governor of Saada Governorate, Muhammad Jaber Awad, spoke during the event, emphasizing loyalty to the blood of the martyrs.

The Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population addressed the gathering, calling for following the path of Imam Hossein to strengthen the nation's religion and supporting the Palestinian people. He denounced the West, and global Zionism, and urged for confronting their plots. Yemenis addressed the Arab coalition of invaders in Yemen in this statement, saying, "We tell you that our hands are still on the trigger, and we remain ready to confront your military aggressions and siege." Sacrifices, no matter how great the need, will continue; we will not surrender or be negligent until the enemy seizes control of our country."

The march statement expressed love and attachment to Imam Hossein, and it reaffirmed principled stances against tyrants and criminals. The statement was made in the context of Islamic world issues, as the government of Sana'a has previously asked Islamic countries to boycott Swedish and Danish goods and cut political ties with these countries, which host actions that are disrespectful to Islamic sanctities.

Participants carried banners advocating freedom, boycotting the US and Israeli goods, and chanting slogans for peace and freedom.