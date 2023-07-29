US-Made Abrams Tanks to Reportedly Arrive in Ukraine in September

Islam Times - Six sources familiar with the planning revealed that a number of US-made Abrams tanks are set to be deployed in Ukraine later this year in September.

The initial shipment is expected to include six to eight tanks, with a total of 31 tanks planned for delivery. However, before Ukraine can utilize the tanks, individuals are required to undergo a 10-week training course, which will be completed just as the Abrams tanks arrive in Germany. Officials have stated that the training will be extensive, covering not only repairs but also spares.

The tanks being chosen for deployment are older systems that have been stripped of sensitive technology before being included in the deliveries.

This August-September timeframe is the clearest timeline provided to date, as Biden officials have been hesitant to offer a specific schedule for the tank deployments. Previous indications pointed to tank shipments occurring sometime in the fall.

Earlier commitments from the US involved sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks in the spring, part of a larger effort to encourage NATO members to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Recent estimates suggest that Ukraine has lost over 10,000 tanks and other armored vehicles, including Western arms, during the course of the special operation, as their struggling counteroffensive reached a stalemate.

Details regarding the tank shipment come shortly after reports in US media indicated that Western nations are also planning to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, with the provision expected to take place at the end of 2023.

According to Sputnik, reports indicate that the tanks will arrive in Germany in August and will undergo refurbishment before being delivered to Ukraine the following month.