0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:27

Swedish Economy Contracts More Than Expected

Story Code : 1072386
Swedish Economy Contracts More Than Expected
Sweden's economy shrank by 1.5 percent in the April-to-June period compared to the same quarter last year, according to Statistics Sweden's preliminary data, AFP reported.
 
Analysts had expected a drop of 0.5 percent, according to Bloomberg.
 
There are several reasons for the decrease "but one factor in the last month of the quarter was a decline in exports of goods," Mattias Kain Wyatt, economist at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.
 
In June, gross domestic product was 3.6 percent lower than a year earlier.
 
Compared to the second quarter of 2022, GDP fell by 2.4 percent between April and June this year.
 
The top Nordic economy avoided a technical recession when it expanded 0.6 percent in first quarter, following a 0.2 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.
 
The final GDP figure for the second quarter is set to be published on August 29.
 
Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, has raised its key interest rate several times as the country combats persistent inflation.
 
It reached the highest level in nearly 15 years when the Riksbank announced an increase of 0.25 percentage points to 3.75 percent at the end of June.
 
The annual inflation rate slowed in June but remained elevated, with consumer prices rising 9.3 percent.
 
For 2023 as a whole, the central bank expects the Swedish economy to contract 0.5 percent, with unadjusted inflation of 8.9 percent.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023