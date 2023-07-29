0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:31

Britain Accidentally Sends Highly-Classified Email Containing State Secrets to Russia's Ally in Africa

Story Code : 1072389
A "small number" of emails intended for the Pentagon which contained detailed descriptions of British research into hypersonic missiles were sent to Mali because of the accidental omission of an 'i' from an email address, The Daily Mail reported.
 
Officials sent the messages to an address ending with the West African country's .ml domain, rather than the US military's .mil, the Times newspaper reported. 
 
The same error in the US was revealed last week to have resulted in millions of military emails going to Mali.
 
Mali was among the six African countries promised free grain shipments by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the collapse of the Black Sea deal with Ukraine.
 
Moscow's Wagner troops have also been deployed in Mali to fight alongside the army against terrorists.
 
An MoD spokesman said, "We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain."
 
"We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data," he added.
 
"All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimise the risk of misdirection," he said.
 
"The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information," he added.
