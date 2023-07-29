Survey Shows More US Retirement Savers Feel ‘Off Track’

Islam Times - US retirement plan participants have become markedly more gloomy in the past two years about their ability to save for old age, according to a new BlackRock study, which warned high inflation and volatile markets are making people economically anxious.

Nearly 30 percent of all retirement savers now plan to work for longer because of economic conditions, according to the survey. Higher interest rates and last year’s poor results in equity and bond markets have left many retirement savers confused about where to put their money.

The shift is particularly marked among younger workers, with 31 percent of them saying they are off track. That raises concerns they will lose faith in the long-term value of 401(k) and other retirement savings plans and reduce contributions.

Anne Ackerley, head of retirement at BlackRock, said, “Gen Z has had the biggest drop in confidence. They haven’t been through this before. Almost three-quarters of them are saying they don’t know how to invest and they are looking to their employers for help.”

The findings dovetail with other explorations of the public mood. An annual survey by Edelman, the communications group, this year found the share of the global public that expects their family will be better off in five years plummeted 10 percentage points year on year to 40 percent, and in the US the figure was even lower at 36 percent.

At the same time, the Edelman survey found 78 percent of those queried trust their employer, compared to just 50 percent who trust their government and the media.

The BlackRock research found the recent volatility has also increased interest in retirement products that protect defined contribution plan participants from big market swings.

Fully 90 percent of employees surveyed say they would be interested in putting at least a portion of their savings into a product that provides a guaranteed income, up from 76 percent two years ago. Twelve large plan sponsors, with $24bln in assets and 500,000 participants, are experimenting with making such an offering their default option.

The report by the $9.4tln money manager found that the share of US retirement savers who feel they are “off track” has more than doubled since 2021 to 24 percent. The share who feel “on track” has fallen 13 percentage points from a 2021 peak to 56 percent, the lowest level since the survey began eight years ago, The Financial Times reported.