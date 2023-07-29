0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:38

Hezbollah, His SG’s Confidence: The Subject of next “Israeli” Cabinet’s Session

Story Code : 1072394
According to “Channel 12’s” political affairs’ commentator, Yaron Abraham, the session will be held upon the request of political figures as the army officers will address Lebanon’s internal arena and what’s known as “the open cases in the field”.
 
Abraham further unveiled that the cabinet session will also discuss Hezbollah’s tents along with other field developments that have affected the “Israeli” deterrence in face of Hezbollah.
 
“The aim of the session is to present the Northern front’s threat during the last months,” he added.
 
In parallel, the reporter highlighted that it’s anticipated that the “Israeli” army will present a timetable that reviews the increase of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s increase of confidence all over the recent period.
 
“The ‘Israeli’ army will inform the political leaders that the possibility of an expected confrontation is the highest since 2006,” he added, noting that “It’ll preview estimations saying that [Sayyed] Nasrallah might work more offensively to challenge ‘Israel’ considering the internal schism.”
 
Abraham, likewise, mentioned that “Israel” will be soon obliged to take a strategic decision regarding Hezbollah.
