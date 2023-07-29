0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:41

White House Adviser Sullivan Meets MBS over Normalization with “Israel”

Story Code : 1072397
White House Adviser Sullivan Meets MBS over Normalization with “Israel”
But Thursday’s read-out made no mention of a possible normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity.
 
The meeting instead centered on “bilateral and regional matters”, the White House said, including initiatives “for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous and stable Middle East”.
 
Nevertheless, Sullivan’s visit coincides with an ongoing effort under US President Joe Biden to establish relations between “Israel” and Saudi Arabia.
 
In attendance at Thursday’s meeting was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has served as prime minister since 2022.
 
Due to King Salman’s failing health, the crown prince has long been considered the kingdom’s de facto ruler, even prior to his appointment as prime minister.
 
Biden had previously disavowed the Saudi government on the presidential campaign trail, citing Khashoggi’s assassination.
 
“We were going to, in fact, make them pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are,” Biden said during a 2019 Democratic debate.
 
But in the years since taking office as president, the Democratic leader has warmed to bin Salman, continuing the US’s close ties with the Saudi kingdom.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023