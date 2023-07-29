0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:42

“Israeli” Intelligence to Netanyahu: Our Deterrence Eroding, Hezbollah and Iran Monitoring Us

The most recent letter came before passing of the “reasonableness” bill on Monday, and the Intelligence Division stressed Iran and Hezbollah, see a societal crisis as a historic opportunity to upset the strategic situation in the region.
 
The entity’s Intelligence officials further stressed that this danger could have long-term consequences, believing that “Israeli” deterrence, based on the military, a close alliance with the United States, a solid economy and strong internal cohesion, has been weakened.
 
The Intelligence Division admitted that Iran and Hezbollah were closely monitoring the “Israeli” army's reservist crisis, viewing it as a moment of historic weakness for “Israel”. The erosion of deterrence is a major concern for the intelligence community.
 
The “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, also met Netanyahu, and corroborated the Intelligence Division's analysis. According to an assessment from the UN, Iran and Hezbollah prefer to let “Israel” weaken from within.
 
Halevi has said that the state of the army remains optimal, despite alarmist reports of erosion in the army’s competence linked to the refusal of reservists to serve. However, important posts left vacant by those who have announced their refusal to serve remain unfilled, which could prove detrimental in the long term.
