0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:43

Seymour Hersh: US Played Critical Role in Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks

Story Code : 1072399
Seymour Hersh: US Played Critical Role in Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
“Of course, it was our technology,” an American official told Hersh, referring to the drone that damaged the bridge on July 17. “The drone was remotely guided and half submerged–like a torpedo.”
 
Hersh did not identify his source, but his latest post was described as a look at recent events in Ukraine “from the point of view of those in the American intelligence community who don’t feel they have the ear of President Joe Biden but should.”
 
Asked if the US intelligence community considered the possibility of Russian retaliation for the bridge attack, Hersh’s source replied, “we don’t think that far.”
 
“Our national strategy is that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There’s no adult supervision,” he added.
 
A truck bomb exploded on the Crimean Bridge in early October 2022, killing three civilians. The bridge was seriously damaged and required months of repairs. The July drone attack killed two people and orphaned a 14-year-old girl, who barely survived.
 
Kiev celebrated both attacks, but officially denied any responsibility. US intelligence quickly attributed the October truck bombing to Ukrainian intelligence, however. The head of Ukraine’s main intelligence agency, the SBU, finally took credit for the blast earlier this week.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023