0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 00:46

Special Counsel Announces New Charges against Trump

Story Code : 1072401
Special Counsel Announces New Charges against Trump
Jack Smith indicted another one of Trump’s employees for alleged involvement in covering up possible evidence in the case.
 
The new charges, revealed on Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment, relate to an alleged scheme by Trump and two aides – a previously indicted staffer and a maintenance supervisor at Mar-a-Lago – to delete surveillance footage that might show his employees moving boxes of documents before a possible FBI search.
 
Trump, who pleaded not guilty last month to 37 felony charges related to classified documents that he kept after leaving the White House in 2021, now faces two additional obstruction counts and an additional charge of willfully retaining national defense secrets. The extra charges also were filed against a Trump aide who was indicted last month, Walt Nauta
 
The revised indictment added a third defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance manager Carlos De Oliveira, who was slapped with two obstruction counts and one charge of making false statements to investigators. De Oliveira allegedly asked an unidentified employee to delete surveillance footage, saying “the boss” wanted it removed.
 
Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign issued a statement calling the new charges “a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by President Joe Biden’s administration to harass his predecessor and those around him. Special counsel Smith “knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt” and disrupt Trump’s candidacy in next year’s election, the campaign added.
 
Trump predicted last week that special counsel Jack Smith also will indict him in a separate case related to the January 2021 US Capitol riot.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023