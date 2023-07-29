0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 09:09

China’s Delegation Visits NK

Story Code : 1072466
China’s Delegation Visits NK
The North's official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] stated: “Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop the friendship and comradely cooperation onto a new high stage.”
 
A day earlier, Chinese and Russian officials had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kim at a military parade in the capital.
 
The Russian delegation was led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
 
“[Kim] expressed his views on the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development, and interests of the two countries from the highhanded and arbitrary practices of the imperialists and to realize international justice and peace,” the KCNA said.
 
China and Russia have been using their veto powers at the United Nations Security Council against efforts spearheaded by the United States to pile up more sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang's missile tests, which have been growing in response to the US’s increasing military presence and joint war games with allies, South Korea and Japan, in the Korean Peninsula.
Comment


Featured Stories
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
Extremist Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound under Israeli Forces’ Protection
26 July 2023
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
UAE Frees 21 Iranian Prisoners
26 July 2023