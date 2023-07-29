China’s Delegation Visits NK

Islam Times - The Chinese officials, led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong, visited the North Korean capital on Friday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. The Chinese delegation was the first to travel to Pyongyang since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day earlier, Chinese and Russian officials had stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kim at a military parade in the capital.

The Russian delegation was led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

“[Kim] expressed his views on the issues of mutual concern in the struggle to safeguard the sovereignty, development, and interests of the two countries from the highhanded and arbitrary practices of the imperialists and to realize international justice and peace,” the KCNA said.

China and Russia have been using their veto powers at the United Nations Security Council against efforts spearheaded by the United States to pile up more sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang's missile tests, which have been growing in response to the US’s increasing military presence and joint war games with allies, South Korea and Japan, in the Korean Peninsula.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] stated: “Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on their own initiative and steadily develop the friendship and comradely cooperation onto a new high stage.”