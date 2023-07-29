0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 09:12

Ukrainian Missile Strikes Russian City

Ukrainian Missile Strikes Russian City
The city’s center was hit by a repurposed anti-aircraft S-200 missile earlier on Friday, injuring over a dozen civilians and inflicting material damage.
 
The short video shows the missile approaching the city’s center at an extreme angle, hitting the ground, and exploding into a large fireball. The explosion left a major crater and damaged multiple buildings and vehicles.
 
The Russian military has condemned the strike as a new “terrorist attack” staged by the Kiev regime and aimed exclusively at civilians. The military said it had “intercepted” the missile, but it still fell onto the city.
 
Shortly after the attack, another Ukrainian missile was shot down on the outskirts of Azov – another town in Rostov Region. The projectile was destroyed nearby, falling in an unpopulated area and inflicting only minor damage to a non-residential building.
