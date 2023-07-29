0
Saturday 29 July 2023 - 09:16

Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration

Story Code : 1072473
In his Ashura speech, Al-Houthi said, “If the position of the Islamic nation is not at this level, then it has neglected its most important sanctities.”
 
He further added: “The actions of the Jewish lobby in Western countries, especially the burning and tearing of the Holy Quran, are the apex of disbelief and aggression against Islam and Muslims, and the smallest thing that Muslims can do is to cut ties with countries that allow the desecration of the Holy Quran.”
 
Al-Houthi went on to say: “We are trying to free Palestine from the enemy in cooperation and coordination with our brothers in Palestine and our brothers in the Axis of Jihad and Resistance.”
 
He stated that the resilience of the Yemeni nation during 9 years of war and blockade is a divine success, adding, “We ask the coalition of aggressors to end their aggression and cooperate to resolve the cases of prisoners and reconstruction.”
 
Al-Houthi asked the people of Yemen to maintain their readiness to confront the enemy and save the country.
 
He further pointed to Ashura and said that Imam Hussein [AS] resembled a symbol of resistance.
