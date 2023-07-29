Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden told contributors to his 2024 re-election campaign on Friday that a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and the apartheid “Israeli” entity is on the way.

This comes as his national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Middle East envoy Brett McGurkhad and White House energy advisor Amos Hochstein met with Saudi officials in Jeddah this week to discuss possible normalization between the Gulf state and “Israel”.

“Certainly, normalization is one of those things that we continue to support between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia,” NSC spokesman John Kirby told journalists on Friday, adding that “it’s certainly one that we want to see … additional progress on.”

He noted, however, that “it’s just too soon to know,” what the potential deal could look like.

Earlier on Thursday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, said in his op-ed that Biden was considering pursuing a US-Saudi mutual security pact that would involve Riyadh normalizing relations with Israel.

“There’s a rapprochement maybe under way,” Biden said at an event in Freeport, Maine, without providing further details.