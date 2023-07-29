Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel” of any Foolishness: Muslim Youths to Act If Gov’ts Refrain from Protecting Quran

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Saturday a televised speech addressing hundreds of thousands who participated in commemorating Ashura in the southern Suburbs of Beirut [Dahyieh].

“The Sweden and Denmark governments as well as the entire globe must understand that we don’t tolerate any desecration to any of our sanctities,” His Eminence stressed, reminding that “Desecrating the Holy Quran is an aggression on 2 billion Muslims.”

He further stated that Hezbollah “as well as the entire Islamic nation, waits the decisions of the Organization of the Islamic Countries [OIC] that must be decisive in defending our religion, Holy Quran and Prophet.”

“The Islamic countries and their foreign ministers must take decisions over the violation and aggression in Sweden and Denmark, and send a decisive message that any desecration to our sanctities will be met with a diplomatic and economic boycott,” the Resistance Leader emphasized.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “If the OIC countries do not do this, then the brave and courageous Muslim youth in the world must act responsibly and punish those who desecrate their Holy book and burn the Qur’an.”

“All Muslim youths in the world will be free to act if their governments do not stop this aggression, and the world will see the braveness of these men who are ready for sacrifice in defense of the Holy Qur’an,” he added.

Moreover, His Eminence urged the OIC meeting to take a firm position regarding the continuous “Israeli” attack on the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The Zionist entity is a falsehood, source of corruption and the cancerous gland affecting our region,” he viewed, noting that “All the free people must support the oppressed and patient Palestinian people.”

On this level, His Eminence reiterated that “We, in Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance, affirm our support to the Palestinian people, and we consider that we’re in a united battle as our future is one.”

Moving to the regional front, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted that “The aggression on the Yemeni people must end.”

“Every free and honorable person must break the Caesar’s Act siege on Syria,” he stated.

Commenting on the “Israeli” cabinet’s coming meeting on Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message to the “Israeli” enemy leaders: “Beware of any foolishness, as the resistance in Lebanon will not be complacent, nor will it abandon its responsibilities of protection or deterrence, and it will be ready to confront any mistake or foolishness.”

“Lebanon is under ‘Israeli’ aggression as the entity still occupies parts of our land and it repeated occupying parts of Al-Ghajar. It blatantly talks of so-called ‘provocations’,” he explained, pointing out that “‘Israel’ is the one that violates our airspace and continues to occupy the land.”

On the internal Lebanese front, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “It is clear that all Lebanese sides are waiting for September, and we believe that opening the door to serious dialogues may open up horizons in the wall of the presidential issue.”

He also urged the “Lebanese caretaker government to continue to bear its responsibility, especially the complications of people’s lives, and the parliamentary work must not be disrupted.”

“The danger of deviant culture [homosexuality] started through some associations, and we urge the Lebanese government to monitor and protect the generations,” Sayyed Nasrallah warned.

However, he assured that “In front of all the current challenges, our duty obliges us to be present in all fields, regardless of the sacrifices. This battle is an open one in defense of Lebanon and our peoples against the blockade, sanctions and plundering of wealth.”

“When our enemy puts us between two choices, war and humiliation, we choose and say to the world: never to humiliation! In defense of the Qur’an, for which Imam Hussein was martyred, we say: At your service, O Qur’an, at your service, O Hussein, at your service, O Mahdi,” the Resistance Leader concluded.

Thanking the mass crowds that participated in Ashura all over the 10 nights till Saturday, Sayyed Nasrallah warned all those who are easing the desecration of the Holy Quran.