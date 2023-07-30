0
Sunday 30 July 2023 - 02:55

Iran to Sue South Korea over Unpaid Debts

The Raisi administration forwarded to the Iranian Parliament a motion to appoint arbiters in a dispute with Seoul over blocked funds belonging to Tehran in the East Asian country.
 
The motion, devised on a proposal by the vice presidency for legal affairs, was forwarded with a cover letter addressed to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Saturday.
 
The motion was forwarded “in order for the legal procedure to be taken".
 
The frozen asset issue started in 2018 when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstated economic sanctions against Iran. 
 
Unofficial estimates suggest Iran has more than $7 billion worth of funds in two South Korean banks that it cannot access simply because banks and authorities in the East Asian country refuse to process them because of fears of facing US penalties.
 
Iranian officials say the South Korean government is obliged to unfreeze the country's frozen funds, stressing that unilateral US sanctions cannot justify Seoul’s inaction in repaying debts to Tehran.
 
The two sides had previously agreed to use the funds for purchase of humanitarian items by Iran, something that has again been prevented as a result of Korea’s commitment to honor the sanctions.
 
Tehran has imposed restrictions on imports from South Korea in retaliation for Seoul's illegal compliance with the US sanctions.
