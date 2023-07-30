Iran to Put Dozens of MKO Members, Including Rajavis, on Trial

Islam Times - An Iranian court announced that 104 members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) are to be tried, calling on the fugitive members to the terror cult to appoint defense attorneys.

The advertisement appeared in large-circulation newspapers on Saturday, saying that the named individuals would have one month’s time to introduce their legal lawyer to the court.

It added that since a lawsuit had been filed against them earlier, and since their whereabouts were unknown, they would have to come forward and name their attorneys.

“Otherwise, the necessary decision would be taken according to law,” it noted.

Among the individuals named were Masoud Rajavi and Maryam Qajar Azedanlou (Rajavi), the ringleaders of the MKO terrorist group, and Mehdi Abrishamchi.

Iran has been the target of terrorist attacks in the past few decades and thousands of its citizens have been martyred by the terrorist groups. Officials described the country as the biggest victim of terrorism. Iranian officials blasted the Western countries for their double-standard policies on terrorism, and described Iran as the biggest victim of terrorism.

After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the MKO terror group began its enmity against Iran by killing thousands of Iranians and terrorist activities.

Several members of the terrorist group and its leaders are living in European countries now, freely conducting terrorist activities. Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the MKO terror group will always pose a threat to the security and stability of its host countries.

Tehran has repeatedly lashed out at certain European countries for supporting and hosting members of terrorist groups, including the MKO. Iranian officials have warned of retaliation against countries that assist Tehran's enemies to launch sabotage and terror attacks on their nation.

The MKO terrorist group has martyred 17,161 Iranian citizens and officials, including late president Mohammad Ali Rajayee, former Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, late Head of Supreme Judicial Council Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, late Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Sayyad Shirazi, and 27 legislators, as well as four nuclear scientists, some on itself and some others through collusion with Israeli Mossad and other notorious spy agencies like CIA.

The terror group regularly hosts big events in which top US and European officials make speeches in support of the group. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Vice President Mike Pence met with the terror group’s leader several times, voiced their support for the notorious cult.

Iran has slapped sanction on several US individuals and officials for their support for the MKO terrorist group, stating Washington continues assisting the terrorist group which has its hands stained with the blood of thousands of Iranian civilians.

The sanctioned US diplomats include Pompeo, Bolton, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and several others.

A criminal court in Tehran has published an advertisement, naming 104 fugitive members of the MKO terrorist group.