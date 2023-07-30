0
Sunday 30 July 2023 - 03:08

Washington Concerned about Growth of African Economic Ties with Iran, Russia

Story Code : 1072579
The US says its allies who entertain Iran and Russia are at a reputation risk, warning of potential isolation from lucrative deals.
 
The US Treasury’s Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, who met and held talks with Kenya’s President William Ruto on Friday, warned its allies to be wary of the two countries' "economic reputation".
 
He claimed that by doing so, the US was not in any way interfering with the bilateral ties of either Kenya or any other country, the East African website reported.
