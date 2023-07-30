Washington Concerned about Growth of African Economic Ties with Iran, Russia

Islam Times - The US is unhappy about the expansion of African countries’ economic cooperation with Iran and Russia and tries to prevent African countries from developing such cooperation.

The US Treasury’s Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, who met and held talks with Kenya’s President William Ruto on Friday, warned its allies to be wary of the two countries' "economic reputation".

He claimed that by doing so, the US was not in any way interfering with the bilateral ties of either Kenya or any other country, the East African website reported.

The US says its allies who entertain Iran and Russia are at a reputation risk, warning of potential isolation from lucrative deals.