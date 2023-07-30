0
Sunday 30 July 2023 - 03:15

US President Biden to Host Japan, South Korea Leaders at Aug 18 Summit

Story Code : 1072581
“The three leaders will discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to address the continued threat posed by (North Korea) and to strengthen ties with Asean and the Pacific Islands,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said, Reuters reported.
 
Washington is keen to encourage closer cooperation with its two main allies in Asia amid shared concerns about China’s growing might and North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
 
Japan and South Korea have been moving to mend strained bilateral ties following years of feuds over historical issues which undercut cooperation.
 
At Camp David, a storied presidential retreat in the mountains of western Maryland, the three leaders will “advance a shared trilateral vision for addressing global and regional security challenges, promoting a rules-based international order and bolstering economic prosperity”, Jean-Pierre added.
