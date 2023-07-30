0
Sunday 30 July 2023 - 03:40

Ashura 2023-Syria: Despite Terrorist Threats, Mourners Congregate at Sayyida Zainab Shrine

This year’s observance carried an added weight, as the specter of terrorist threats loomed over the proceedings, a departure from the relative tranquility of recent times. Despite the looming danger, the attendees displayed an unwavering devotion to Imam Hussein and his esteemed family, expressing an unyielding love that surpassed any fear.
 
The dense congregation, comprising both locals and visitors from Lebanon, Iraq, and other Islamic nations, underscored the enduring significance of this sacred occasion.
 
At least six people were killed and 23 wounded in an ISIL terrorist blast in a Damascus suburb near Sayyida Zainab shrine on Thursday, where a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded near a taxi. It was the second attack this week near the shrine. Two people were wounded in a separate blast on Tuesday.
 
The Ashura day’s solemn commemoration at Sayyida Zainab’s shrine served as a powerful testament to the enduring bond shared by the followers of Ahl al-Bayt, transcending borders and reaffirming the universal values of love and devotion cherished by millions worldwide.
