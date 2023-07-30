0
Sunday 30 July 2023 - 03:47

9 Dead, over 100 Injured in Thai Fireworks Warehouse Blast

Story Code : 1072587
The blast in the town of Sungai Kolok in the southern province of Narathiwat is thought to have been caused by welding during construction work on the building, according to NDTV. 
 
"A warehouse storing firecrackers in Sungai Kolok exploded this afternoon, the latest number is nine dead and 115 injured," Narathiwat governor Sanan Pongaksorn told AFP. 
 
"The fire is now under control. Preliminary investigation suggests the cause is a technical error during the steel welding process, as the building is under construction."
 
Footage on local media showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the air and numerous shops, homes, and vehicles badly damaged by the force of the blast -- some ablaze and some with their roofs blown off.
 
Broadcaster Thai PBS reported that as many as 500 houses were damaged by the explosion in the border town on the frontier with Malaysia.
 
A video shot by Seksan showed a scene of turmoil at a local market, with dazed locals wandering around and emergency services rushing to help.
 
Broken glass, roof tiles, and other debris litter the ground.
 
Thailand has a poor safety record in the construction sector and deadly accidents are common.
