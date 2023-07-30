100 Terrorists Killed in Somalian Army Operation

Islam Times - At least 100 terrorists were killed in the operation of the Somalian Army on Saturday.

14 military vehicles belonging to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group and one of their military base were destroyed during this operation, he added.

He also added that the prominent ringleaders of the Al-Shabaab group and some militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda were killed in the operation.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the Al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.

The Deputy Minister of Information of Somali Abdul Rahman Yousef Al-Adalah announced on Saturday that the Somali army killed 100 al-Shabaab terrorist elements in a military operation.