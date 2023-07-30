Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles

Islam Times - The Iranian Army Ground Force has equipped its military helicopters with missiles that hit targets with pinpoint accuracy, a ranking commander said.

The commander noted that Iran’s military choppers have been furnished with up-to-date gear, including precision strike missiles and night-vision systems.

Highlighting the Airborne Division’s great combat preparedness, the general lauded local experts for turning the threat of sanctions into opportunities and manufacturing over 800 helicopter components in the country.

He also pointed to the Airborne Division’s major role in helping civilians in natural disasters, saying his forces have saved more than 2,000 lives by airlifting patients and body organs.

Iran is in possession of the most powerful fleet of military helicopters in West Asia, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force’s Airborne Division General Yousef Qorbani said on Sunday at an event held in commemoration of Operation Mersad, a counterattack conducted by the Iranian Armed Forces in 1988 against an incursion carried out by the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) in western Iran.