Sunday 30 July 2023 - 09:31

Saudi Arabia to Host Peace Talks on Ukraine in August

Saudi Arabia is set to host talks in August about Ukraine, inviting Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries including India and Brazil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
 
The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.
 
According to them, the meeting which will be held in Jeddah from August 5 through 6 will be attended by high-ranking officials from 30 countries, however, Russia is not among them.
 
Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, it said.
 
The Kremlin has said it views peace talks with Ukraine as possible only if Kyiv accepts "new realities", a reference to its territorial claims. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdraws its troops.
