Saudi Arabia to Host Peace Talks on Ukraine in August

Islam Times - The American Wall Street Journal claimed on Saturday that Saudi Arabia will host the Ukrainian peace talks in Jeddah in August without the presence of Russia.

The meeting would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia, to Jeddah on Aug 5 and 6, the report said, citing diplomats involved in the discussion.

Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks, which exclude Russia, can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine, it said.

The Kremlin has said it views peace talks with Ukraine as possible only if Kyiv accepts "new realities", a reference to its territorial claims. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would be possible only after Moscow withdraws its troops.

