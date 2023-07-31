0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 03:20

Pentagon Probes ‘Compromise’ of Air Force, FBI Communications After Engineer Stole $90k Worth of Tech

Story Code : 1072746
Pentagon Probes ‘Compromise’ of Air Force, FBI Communications After Engineer Stole $90k Worth of Tech
The breach could also impact FBI communications, according to the warrant which was obtained by Forbes.
 
The government was tipped off by a contractor working with the Arnold Air Force Base in Tullahoma, Tenn., and recently raided the engineer’s home.
 
The engineer, 48, who has not been charged with a crime, was not identified by Forbes.
 
He allegedly had “unauthorized administrator access” to radio communications technology used by the Air Education and Training Command, or ATEC, “affecting 17 Department of Defense installations”, according to the magazine’s report Saturday.
 
The potential AETC compromise, which is one of nine “major commands”, defined by the Pentagon as “interrelated and complementary” and provides support to Air Force headquarters, comes just three months after another breach of Pentagon security.
 
Air National Guard employee Jack Teixeira allegedly leaked sensitive information related to the war in Ukraine on the social platform Discord.
 
Teixeira pleaded not guilty last month.
 
During the raid on the Air Force engineer’s home, authorities found an open computer screen showing the suspect was running radio programming software “which contained the entire Arnold Air Force Base communications system”, Forbes reported.
 
Authorities also said they found evidence that the engineer had access to FBI and Tennessee state agencies, although they did not elaborate on what information may have been compromised.
 
Neither the Pentagon nor the FBI has commented publicly on the search warrant.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023