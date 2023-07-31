Germany Burdened with €2.4 Trillion in Debt, New All-Time High

Islam Times - Ongoing spending to fight the energy crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed Germany's public debt to a historic high of nearly €2.4 trillion, according to a report.

On a per capita basis, this represents an increase in debt of €244, to €28,164. These statistics only take into account liabilities to the non-public sector, such as banks and private companies both at home and abroad.

Of the total debt, €1,620.4 trillion is owed exclusively to the federal government, reflecting a 4.6% increase. In contrast, liabilities of the states fell by 5% to €606.9 billion.

Among the states, Saarland once again had the highest per capita debt at €13,651, followed by Schleswig-Holstein with €11,188. The lowest per capita debts were recorded, as in previous years, in Saxony with €1,352 and Bavaria with €1,425.

Final figures from the Federal Statistical Office released on Friday put the debt of the federal government, states, municipalities and social security, including all off-budget entities, at €2.368 trillion, Spiegel reported.