Islam Times - Palestinian factions met in Egypt on Sunday to discuss reconciliation efforts amid increasing clashes with the Israeli enemy in the occupied West Bank.

The meeting, chaired by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has been boycotted by the Islamic Jihad as well as other factions in protest of the political arrests made by the PLO in the West Bank.

The Palestinian embassy noted that the Palestinian president and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi are scheduled to meet on Monday.

