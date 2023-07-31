0
Monday 31 July 2023 - 04:01

Russian Navy to Receive 30 Combat Ships this Year: Putin

Story Code : 1072754
Russian Navy to Receive 30 Combat Ships this Year: Putin
“Today Russia confidently implements its large-scale objectives of the national maritime policy and persistently builds up the might of its Navy. This year alone, 30 warships of various classes will join it,” the Russian leader said.
 
The combat ships that have entered service with the Russian Navy include the missile corvette Merkury named in honor of the Black Sea Fleet’s sailing ship that gained its glory in the 1828-1829 Russo-Turkish War, the head of state pointed out.
 
“It is good that the tradition of giving its name to Russian Navy ships has been revived. The St. George’s naval flag was raised aboard the new Merkury as a sign of our preserved naval traditions, a symbol of courage, valor and steadfastness of naval sailors,” Putin said, stressing that “these qualities are displayed in full today as well.”
 
This year, Russia’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead involved 45 combat ships, gunboats and submarines of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets and about 3,000 troops.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Putin: Russia Is Ready for Confrontation with NATO
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
Iranian Copters Armed with Precision Strike Missiles
30 July 2023
China’s Delegation Visits NK
China’s Delegation Visits NK
29 July 2023
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
US Announces $345m Military Aid package for Taiwan
29 July 2023
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
Biden: Saudi- ‘Israeli’ Normalization on Way
29 July 2023
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
Al-Houthi Urges Cutting Ties with Sweden, Denmark over Quran Desecration
29 July 2023
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
Ashura; Unwavering Stance of Truth against Falsehood
28 July 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
Sayyed Nasrallah Underlines Consistency in Commitment to Righteous Path
28 July 2023
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
Russian Military Thwarts Drone Attack Attempt in Moscow
28 July 2023
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
Niger Soldiers Say President Bazoum Has Been Removed, Borders Closed
27 July 2023
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
Israeli Measures in Masafer Yatta May Amount to War Crimes: MSF
27 July 2023
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
Ankara Closely Monitoring Developments in East Al-Quds: Erdogan
27 July 2023
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
NATO Expansion Serves US Interests, Damages Eurasian Civilization: Hungarian Politician
26 July 2023